Youth booked for raping college girl

Youth booked for raping college girl

Our Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Aug 24, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. Thinkstock
The Ludhiana (rural) police have booked a youth of Lakha village, Harjot Singh, for allegedly raping a college student on Wednesday.

Though the victim had refused to accompany the suspect in his car on the fateful day, he persuaded her to sit in his car on the pretext of leaving her at the bus stop.

But instead of dropping her to a bus stop, the youth took her to a hotel and raped her.

“Though I had refused to accompany Harjot in his car, he reached my college at 2 pm on Wednesday and allured me to sit in the car on the pretext of helping me board a bus to my village,” the victim told the police while accusing the suspect of taking her forcibly to a hotel and raping her there.

