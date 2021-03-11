Youth booked for raping girl

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, May 6

The Sadar police have launched a hunt for a youth of Jandali Kalan village near here, who has been booked for allegedly raping a girl of the same village. The accused also blackmailed and threatened her of dire consequences if she did not oblige him.

The accused, identified as Gurdeep Singh, had been exploiting the victim physically and mentally for over a year on the pretext of marrying her. He started harassing her seven months ago when she stopped obliging him.

Police officials led by the SHO (Sadar), Sanjiv Kapoor, and the SHO (City), Arshpreet Kaur Grewal, had initiated a probe into allegations levelled by the victim on Thursday, after she lodged a formal complaint against the accused.

The victim also produced evidence of blackmail by the accused through threats of uploading obscene photographs and videos on social media given by him during the past seven months.

The complainant, a self-employed girl running a sewing centre, alleged that Gurdeep had allured her when they both used to work in a factory at Sahnewal.

“As we were known to each other I agreed to his proposal to marry. He exploited me for around six months and prepared obscene videos and took pictures without my knowledge. When sensing betrayal, I stopped obliging him, he started blackmailing me by threatening to upload objectionable videos on the social media,” the victim said while alleging that the accused had been harassing her physically and mentally for the past seven months.

The SHO (Sadar), Sanjiv Kapoor, informed that the victim had sought intervention of the police on Thursday and the SHO (City), Arshpreet Kaur Grewal, had initiated a probe into the sequence of events after registering a case against the accused. However the accused succeeded in fleeing the area after coming to know about registration of the case against him, said Kapoor.