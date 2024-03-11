Youth booked for raping girl on marriage pretext

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 10

The Daresi police yesterday registered a case against a youth who had sexually exploited a girl on the pretext of solemnising marriage with her.

The suspect has been identified as Imran Alam (22) of Jaswant Nagar. The complainant told the police that the youth stays at a rented accommodation near her house.

Recently, she developed a friendship with him. Later, it turned into a love affair and he proposed her for marriage.

The victim said about six months ago, the suspect had taken her to his room where he sexually exploited her. Afterwards, he violated her many times on various occasions on the pretext of marriage. Now, he had refused to get married with her.

The victim said on March 9, she lodged a police complaint against the youth, following which the police registered a case against him on Saturday.

ASI Balwinder Singh said a raid was being conducted to nab the suspect.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.