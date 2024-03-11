Youth booked for raping girl on marriage pretext

Ludhiana, March 10
The Daresi police yesterday registered a case against a youth who had sexually exploited a girl on the pretext of solemnising marriage with her.
The suspect has been identified as Imran Alam (22) of Jaswant Nagar. The complainant told the police that the youth stays at a rented accommodation near her house.
Recently, she developed a friendship with him. Later, it turned into a love affair and he proposed her for marriage.
The victim said about six months ago, the suspect had taken her to his room where he sexually exploited her. Afterwards, he violated her many times on various occasions on the pretext of marriage. Now, he had refused to get married with her.
The victim said on March 9, she lodged a police complaint against the youth, following which the police registered a case against him on Saturday.
ASI Balwinder Singh said a raid was being conducted to nab the suspect.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by March 12, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Central Government likely to notify CAA rules today
Citizenship (Amendment) Act was passed in December 2019
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...