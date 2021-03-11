Youth booked for raping minor girl

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 12

The police yesterday booked a youth on the charge of raping a 15-year-old girl here. The accused has been identified as Krishna Sharma, a resident of Chandar Nagar, Haibowal.

The victim’s father, a resident of Karabara road, told the police that someone was stealing money from their house for the past three months. To keep a check on the miscreant, he got CCTV cameras installed at the house.

The accused was seen entering their house in the CCTV footage on August 8. After taking keys from his daughter, he stole cash from a locker and fled the spot. When he strictly asked her daughter about the accused, she revealed further details, said the complainant.

“She said the duo became friends on a social networking site. One day, the accused took her to a hotel near the bus stand where he raped her. He later threatened the girl that if she did not give him money from her father’s locker, he would tell her family members about their relationships. Due to the fear of being exposed, my daughter continued to give him the keys of the locker,” revealed the girl’s father.

Investigating officer ASI Santokh Singh said raids were being conducted to nab the accused. Theft charges were also added to the FIR.