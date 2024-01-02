Youth booked for raping minor girl

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, January 1

The Dehlon police have booked a youth of Duley village in the Ludhiana district under Section 376 and 506 of IPC and Section 6 of POCSO (Protection of Children against Sexual Offences) for allegedly molesting a 12-year-old girl of the same village on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Sonu Jiwlani of Duley village, is yet to be arrested.

Perusal of the FIR registered on statement of father of the victim revealed that his children had been frequent visitors to the house of the accused. “It was on Wednesday that my daughter happened to visit Sonu Jiwlani’s house when he was alone in his room. Exploiting the occasion he exploited her physically and threatened her not to tell anybody,” the complainant stated before the police on Sunday evening.

Further investigation of the case has been entrusted to investigating officer Manjit Kaur.

