Youth booked for raping minor in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 20

The Sidhwan Bet police yesterday booked a youth on the charge of raping a 17-year-old girl. The youth raped the victim on the pretext of marrying her.

The suspect has been identified as Bikramjit Singh, alias Vicky, a resident of Khaira Bet.

The complainant, a resident of Talwara village, told the police that she was a student of Class XII in a government school. She developed friendship with the suspect, Vicky, around four years ago. After a few months of friendship, they both proposed each other and entered into an affair.

“The suspect established physical relations with me on the pretext of marriage. When I asked him to marry me, he started making excuses. Recently, he refused to solemnise marriage with me,” alleged the complainant.

The complainant said she recently submitted a complaint with the Sidhwan Bet police, following which a rape case was registered against the suspect.

Investigation officer SI Kamaldeep Kaur said they had registered a case against the suspect. Raids were being conducted to nab him.