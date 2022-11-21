Youth booked for raping minor in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, November 20
The Sidhwan Bet police yesterday booked a youth on the charge of raping a 17-year-old girl. The youth raped the victim on the pretext of marrying her.
The suspect has been identified as Bikramjit Singh, alias Vicky, a resident of Khaira Bet.
The complainant, a resident of Talwara village, told the police that she was a student of Class XII in a government school. She developed friendship with the suspect, Vicky, around four years ago. After a few months of friendship, they both proposed each other and entered into an affair.
“The suspect established physical relations with me on the pretext of marriage. When I asked him to marry me, he started making excuses. Recently, he refused to solemnise marriage with me,” alleged the complainant.
The complainant said she recently submitted a complaint with the Sidhwan Bet police, following which a rape case was registered against the suspect.
Investigation officer SI Kamaldeep Kaur said they had registered a case against the suspect. Raids were being conducted to nab him.
