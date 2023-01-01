Youth booked for sodomising 3-year-old boy

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 31

A three-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a youth at New Kuldeep Nagar here on Friday. The Basti Jodhewal police have registered a case against the suspect.

The victim’s mother told the police that on December 25 when her son was playing outside the house, she suddenly heard his screams.

“When I came to inquire, I saw a youth was holding my son tightly from behind and he was crying. Though I tried to chase the culprit, he managed to flee. My son’s private part was bleeding,” the complainant said.

IO Karanjit Singh said the suspect was identified as Lovish (22) and raids were being conducted to nab him.