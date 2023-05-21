Youth booked for thrashing stray dog in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, May 20
The city police yesterday registered a case against a youth who mercilessly beaten up a stray dog at Islam Ganj here. A video of the incident went viral on social media.
Activists of the People for Animal Welfare Organisation had admitted the injured dog to a hospital for treatment.
Complainant Raj Kanwar Singh, a resident of the Badewal road area and a member of the animal welfare body, told the police that on May 16 he had received a phone call from the Islam Ganj area where a youth, Gurjot, was brutally attacking a dog. He mercilessly hit the dog’s head and other parts of the body with a stick. On receiving information, he rushed to the scene and took the injured dog to a hospital.
ASI Didar Singh said after registering a case, further probe was launched in the case. Later, the suspect tendered an apology on social media.
