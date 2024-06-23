Youth booked on charge of raping 13-year-old girl

Ludhiana, June 22
A youth, who raped a 13-year-old girl for six months, has been booked by the police. Yesterday, after receiving a complaint, the Jodhewal police registered a case against youth.
The booked suspect was identified as Rustam, a native of Bihar, now resident of Janta Colony in the city.
In her complaint, the victim’s mother stated to the police that on Friday, her daughter told her that she had friendship with the suspect, who lived in their neighborhood, for the past six months. Suspect Rustam had been visiting victim’s house to develop sexual relations with her.
The complainant told the police that the suspect had been sexually exploiting her daughter on the pretext that he would marry her.
The complainant said when her daughter refused to compromise, the suspect threatened her of dire consequences. Yesterday, after the complainant came to know about sexual exploitation of her daughter by the suspect, she lodged a police complaint against him. Meanwhile, the suspect has absconded.
