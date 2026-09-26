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Home / Ludhiana / Youth booked on charge of ‘raping’ 18-year-old in Ludhiana

Youth booked on charge of ‘raping’ 18-year-old in Ludhiana

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 09:44 PM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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A case of rape and sexual exploitation has come to light in the city, in which an 18-year-old girl was allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulted by a youth, who had promised to marry her.

The accused used to take the girl to Rose Garden and force himself on her under the cover of bushes. The girl was found to be pregnant after she complained of severe abdominal pain and was medically examined.

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On the basis of the mother’s statement, the police yesterday registered a case against the accused, Sohan. In her statement to the police, the victim’s mother said her 18-year-old daughter worked with her as a domestic help. During the course of work, she came in contact with Sohan. The accused allegedly trapped her in a love affair and gave her an assurance of marriage.

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Around four months ago, Sohan allegedly lured her daughter to the public garden. There, he forcibly established physical relations with her against her consent. When the girl protested, the accused pacified her by saying that he would soon marry her according to customs and rituals.

The police said that on the basis of the complainant’s statements, a case was registered and a raid was being conducted at the possible hideouts of Sohan to arrest him.

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