Youth booked on kidnapping charge

Ludhiana, April 12
The Jagraon police yesterday registered a case against a youth who had allegedly kidnapped a 17-year-old girl on the pretext of solemnising marriage with her.
The girl’s family got registered a case against the suspect, identified as Kamaldeep Singh of Kothe Hans, Jagraon.
The complainant, the mother of the girl, in a statement given to the police stated that her daughter Harkomal Kaur studies in a government school in Sidhwan Khurd. On April 3, she went to an examination centre in Jagraon to appear for an exam but did not return home since then.
“We also went to the school to enquire about Harkomal but the school authorities said she had already left the place after finishing the exam. Since April 3, we have been searching for our daughter but she could not be traced,” the girl’s mother alleged.
The complainant said: “Yesterday, she came to know that a youth of our village had kidnapped her daughter as he wanted to marry her.
ASI Inderjit Singh said after registering a case, the police have been conducting raids to nab the accused and recover the minor girl.
