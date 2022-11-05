Youth booked on rape charge

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 4

The Jagraon police registered a rape case against a youth. The suspect had been identified as Jaskirat Singh of Galibran Singh, near Jagraon.

The complainant told the police that in 2021 she had started talking to the suspect and later, developed friendship with him. “Whenever I used to be alone at home, he would come and establish physical relationship with me. The suspect had been sexually exploiting me on the pretext of solemnising marriage with me,” the complainant said.

The victim alleged on Thursday night, the suspect had again barged into her house at Galib Kalan with an intention to rape her. When the victim saw him, she raised an alarm and woke up her parents. Before they could catch the suspect, he fled the spot.

She said the suspect had sexually exploited her several times but now, he refused to solemnise marriage with her. In fact, he had warned her that if she informs her family or the police about the sexual exploitation, he would kill her.

Investigating officer SI Kamaldeep Kaur said after registering a case, raids were being conducted to nab him.