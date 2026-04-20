Youth brutally assaulted in Ludhiana over suspicion of theft, video goes viral

In a shocking incident, a group of residents on Noorwala Road on Monday brutally assaulted a youth on suspicion of theft.

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The youth was reportedly tied to an electric pole, beaten, his head forcibly shaved and later paraded through the locality. A video of the incident, recorded by bystanders, went viral on social media, triggering outrage.

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Taking cognisance of the matter, Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma directed officials to register a case against those involved. A case has since been registered.

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The incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Jodhewal police station. Locals claimed they had caught the youth stealing and, angered by a recent spate of thefts in the area, chose to punish him instead of informing the police.

The group allegedly assaulted the youth before using clippers to shave his head. He was then forced to walk through the neighbourhood as onlookers filmed the incident.

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Police officials said strict action would be taken against those responsible, reiterating that no one had the right to take the law into their own hands.