Youth climbs atop water tank, alleges inaction

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 2

High drama was witnessed near the parking of the District Courts Complex where a 26-year-old youth, Harpreet Singh, of Lapran village climbed atop a water tank alleging inaction by the police and other government departments on his complaints.

As the news spread, senior police officials, including ADCP Shubham Aggarwal and others, reached the spot and tried to calm down the youth. His father Lachman, who was also present there, tried to convince him to come down but he did not listen to anyone. It was only after two hours when senior police officials assured to listen to his grievances, he came down.

“My son was engaged to a girl, Harpreet Kaur, of Shimlapuri. I spent around Rs 10 lakh to send her to Canada. After reaching Canada, the girl refused to solemnise marriage with him. Hence, the dream of my son to go abroad also shattered. We even got registered a fraud case against the girl and her father about two years ago but no action was taken against her who has been leading a luxurious life in Canada while leaving my son in lurch here,” alleged the victim’s father.

The complainant said the girl’s father was a government employee and he had committed a major fraud with the government. Despite submitting complaints at the district welfare office, no official was ready to take action against him.

He alleged that another daughter of the suspect had also prepared some fake documents and complaint regarding the same was also submitted at the department concerned but no action was taken so far.

ADCP Shubham Aggarwal said all grievances of the youth would be redressed and status of his complaints in other departments would also be checked and resolved.