Youth Cong leader, 2 others booked on assault charge

The Payal police registered a case against Youth Congress Payal halqa president Gurnaz Singh and two unidentified associates for assaulting a man.

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Complainant Kiranjit Singh, a resident of Jirakh village in Payal assembly constituency, said on Tuesday he was going for a walk when the Youth Congress leader came there on a motorcycle with two of his friends. They stopped him on the road, knocked him down and assaulted him. After the incident, all three fled the scene. He suffered injuries in the attack. He was initially taken to the Civil Hospital, Malaud, from where he was later referred to a Ludhiana hospital for further treatment.

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Based on the statement of the injured, the police registered an FIR and launched further investigation.

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It was reported that the injured’s medical report and the final opinion of doctors are still pending. After receiving the report, stringent sections may be added to the case if necessary. ASI Harjinder Singh said raids were being conducted to arrest them.