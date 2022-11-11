Youth Congress leader alleges threat to life

Ludhiana, November 10
A youth Congress leader of Ludhiana had submitted a complaint to the Commissioner of Police (CP) regarding death threats he had been receiving from a Pakistan-based man.
Raja alleged that he received life threat from Ahmed Ali of Pakistan.
“The caller threatened me that I will meet the same fate as Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri. As I have been receiving such threats from a long time and the police have not taken any action, I have decided to move out if the city for a few days with my family. I hope the police will do something on my complaint,” alleged Raja.
The Congress leader said a complaint was marked to the Cyber Cell by the CP, Ludhiana.
