Youth Congress leader alleges threat to life

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 10

A youth Congress leader of Ludhiana had submitted a complaint to the Commissioner of Police (CP) regarding death threats he had been receiving from a Pakistan-based man.

Raja alleged that he received life threat from Ahmed Ali of Pakistan.

“The caller threatened me that I will meet the same fate as Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri. As I have been receiving such threats from a long time and the police have not taken any action, I have decided to move out if the city for a few days with my family. I hope the police will do something on my complaint,” alleged Raja.

The Congress leader said a complaint was marked to the Cyber Cell by the CP, Ludhiana.