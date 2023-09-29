Youth Congress protests against Sukhpal Khaira's arrest

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 28

The Punjab Youth Congress today organised a protest against the arrest of party leader Sukhpal Khaira outside the Circuit House.

Starting from the Circuit House, the protesters marched towards the office of the Commissioner of Police. However, they were halted by the police outside the Circuit House. Hundreds of Youth Congress activists and local party leaders participated in the protest. They also burnt the effigy of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

“Sukhpal Khaira’s arrest is a glaring example that the Punjab Government is doing vendetta politics. He was arrested because he was vocal about the wrongdoings of the present government,” said Mohit Mohindra, president, Punjab Youth Congress.

He added that this was not the first leader of their party to be arrested by the Punjab Police.

