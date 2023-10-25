Youth crushed to death

Ludhiana, October 24

A bike-borne youth was crushed to death by a speeding truck at Samrala chowk on Monday night. After the incident, the people chased the truck driver and caught him. Following which, he informed the police.

Initially after getting information, officials from the Moti Nagar police station, Division Number 3 and Janakpuri police post had reached the spot as the jurisdiction of the scene was not cleared then. Later, as per the jurisdiction, the Police Division 3 took the body into their custody and kept it at the Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination.

As per information, the incident occurred around 11 pm when the youth was going to Samrala Chowk from the Cheema chowk side.

The youth has been identified as Gurjant Singh (24), a resident of Subhash Nagar, near Chandralok Colony. He was the only son of his parents. The deceased was preparing to go abroad and his visa file was about to be cleared in coming days.

After the incident, the deceased ‘s kin said the medical examination of the truck driver should be done because he seemed to be under the influence of some drugs. He was not in his senses and was driving rash and at a high speed.

Meanwhile, the kin, who reached the scene, alleged that the ambulance did not reach for around 90 minutes after getting information about the accident.

The police took possession of the truck and also detained the driver for questioning. — TNS

