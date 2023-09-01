Youth damages 6 stationary vehicles

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 31

A young car driver allegedly racing with another car caused mayhem on the Bindraban road on Thursday evening. The driver lost control over the vehicle which hit six stationary vehicles and caused substantial damage to them.

CCTV footage also captured the incident. After the incident, residents cornered the driver and handed him over to the police.

“A speeding and rashly driven Ford Ecosport rammed into six stationary cars on the Bindraban road. All vehicles suffered huge damages. The youth who was driving the car seemed to be a minor. Another speeding car with which the youth was racing left the scene after the accident. We want police action against the suspect and he should also compensate our loss,” said a resident.

The police said legal action would be taken as per law against the errant driver.