Youth detained for attacking student

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 23

The city police today detained a youth who attacked a nursing student in a hotel near Clock Tower. The girl was attacked with a sharp weapon for which she was hospitalised.

The injured girl is a native of Bihar and is pursuing her bachelor’s in nursing from a college in Ambala.

According to sources, the girl lives in a PG in Khanna, where the alleged youth also lives in a separate room. Sources said the two were having an affair and the boy suspected that the girl was deceiving him in the relationship.

Today, the suspect called her to a hotel where he attacked her with a knife. People around caught the boy and handed him to the police as soon as the girl raised an alarm.

Kotwali SHO Inspector Gaganpreet said, the police launched a probe to inquire about the reason for the attack.

