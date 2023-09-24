Youth detained for attacking student

Ludhiana, September 23
The city police today detained a youth who attacked a nursing student in a hotel near Clock Tower. The girl was attacked with a sharp weapon for which she was hospitalised.
The injured girl is a native of Bihar and is pursuing her bachelor’s in nursing from a college in Ambala.
According to sources, the girl lives in a PG in Khanna, where the alleged youth also lives in a separate room. Sources said the two were having an affair and the boy suspected that the girl was deceiving him in the relationship.
Today, the suspect called her to a hotel where he attacked her with a knife. People around caught the boy and handed him to the police as soon as the girl raised an alarm.
Kotwali SHO Inspector Gaganpreet said, the police launched a probe to inquire about the reason for the attack.
