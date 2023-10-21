Youth dies as speeding truck hits scooter

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 20

A speeding truck rammed into a person riding a Honda Activa scooter on the Dugri bridge here on Friday. After the collision, the two-wheeler hit the railing of the bridge due to which the youth suffered serious injuries and died on the spot.

The deceased was identified as Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Barota Road, Shimlapuri.

As per eyewitnesses present at the spot, the victim was going at a slow speed on the bridge when a truck came from the rear at a high speed and hit the two-wheeler.

After the mishap, the truck driver tried to run away, but the people caught him.

Deceased’s family members were informed about the incident with the help of identity cards found in his pocket. Sources said the deceased was into marketing of electronic goods. On Friday morning, he was going to meet some clients.