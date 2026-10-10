Youth dies by suicide after assault by fiancee, kin

A 26-year-old youth allegedly died by suicide after being beaten and insulted by his fiancee’s family in Giaspura here. The deceased has been identified as Ranjit Kumar (26), a resident of Jaspal Bangar.

His brother, Akash Kumar, lodged a complaint in this regard. According to the complaint, Ranjit Kumar was engaged to Sunita, daughter of Ashok, a resident of Lakshman Nagar, Giaspura, over two months ago. On August 28 and 29, Ranjit had gone to Sunita’s house, where the girl, her father, mother Marashi and brother Akash allegedly thrashed and insulted him.

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Akash Kumar said on the night of August 30, his brother Ranjit was engaged in a video call with his fiancée during which he went inside his room and ended his life by hanging himself with a dupatta. When the complainant knocked on the door of his brother’s room after some time, there was no response. He broke the door and found him hanging. His last video call was with his fiancée Sunita for about six minutes, during which she was stopping him from hanging himself. The complainant took a screenshot of the live chat.

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The complainant contacted the Sahnewal police after the incident but the case was registered on Thursday — over a month later — under Sections 108 and 61(2) of the BNS against Sunita, her father, mother and brother.

SHO, Sahnewal, Guljinder Pal Singh, said he joined recently and had no information about the incident as it occurred before his joining.

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“A case has been registered and the investigation is underway,” he added.