Doraha: Youth dies by suicide after flunking Army physical test

Our Correspondent

Doraha, September 21

A youth of Gidri village here consumed sulphas tablets due to his alleged failure in a physical fitness test conducted for recruitment in the Indian Army recently. He was married and unemployed. He took the extreme step due to some financial crisis.

Boot Singh allegedly consumed sulphas at his home. His father Jaswant Singh took him to the DMCH where he was declared brought dead. He applied for jobs but failed to get any employment due to which he was depressed. Recently, he appeared for a physical fitness test for recruitment in the Army but he failed to clear it. Afterwards, he ended his life. The Doraha police have initiated proceeding under Section 174, CRPC.

