Youth dies by suicide in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 18

A youth allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself in a room of his house in Manoj Colony here on Wednesday. The incident came to light when the deceased’s father entered the room and was shocked to see the hanging body of the victim. Local residents also gathered at the spot and informed the police.

After receiving information, officials from the Salem Tabri police station reached the spot and took the body to the Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination. No suicide note was recovered.

The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Mangat Ram, a resident of Manoj Colony, Jassian road. He was a working at a factory.

ASI Hardev Singh said the matter seems suspicious and the police would pursue legal action after completing the preliminary probe.