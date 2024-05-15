Youth dies in fatal mishap

Ludhiana, May 14
A youth, Dinesh Kumar, lost his life in a fatal accident while saving his life from miscreants.
According to information, the complainant, Bhupinder Singh, said he, along with three other friends, Rohit Saini, Nikhil Kumar and Dinesh Kumar, were returning to their homes on May 13 when around 10 persons on bikes started following them.
Near Police Division No. 6, Dholewal Chowk, the suspects tried to stop them. In panic, the bike on which Dinesh and Nikhil were travelling got imbalanced and hit the power pole near Raju Sweet Shop, Daba Road. Afterwards, the miscreants fled the scene and Dinesh was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. A case has been registered on the basis of a complaint filed by Bhupinder.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
I never said Hindu or Muslim, I talked about poor families: PM Modi
Referring to the post-Godhra riots in Gujarat when he was th...
On US' sanction warning after Chabahar port deal, Jaishankar says 'people should not take a narrow view of it'
Says the US itself has appreciated the larger relevance of C...
Sex video scandal: SIT on high alert amid reports of Prajwal Revanna's return from Germany
Sources said that Prajwal Revanna had booked a Rs 3.5 lakh b...
8 officials of Hindustan Copper Limited rescued from Rajasthan mine, 7 still inside
15 officials of the public sector company get trapped in a m...
Jalandhar police arrest gangster linked to Gounder group, seize 5 pistols
The arrested man is associated with Naveen Saini alias Chint...