Youth dies in fatal mishap

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 14

A youth, Dinesh Kumar, lost his life in a fatal accident while saving his life from miscreants.

According to information, the complainant, Bhupinder Singh, said he, along with three other friends, Rohit Saini, Nikhil Kumar and Dinesh Kumar, were returning to their homes on May 13 when around 10 persons on bikes started following them.

Near Police Division No. 6, Dholewal Chowk, the suspects tried to stop them. In panic, the bike on which Dinesh and Nikhil were travelling got imbalanced and hit the power pole near Raju Sweet Shop, Daba Road. Afterwards, the miscreants fled the scene and Dinesh was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. A case has been registered on the basis of a complaint filed by Bhupinder.

