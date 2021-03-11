Youth dies of Covid in Ludhiana, 5 test +ve

Ludhiana, June 6
Covid-19 has claimed the life of a 26-year-old man belonging to Ludhiana district. It was stated by Civil Surgeon SP Singh.
Meanwhile, five fresh cases of Covid from the district were confirmed here on Monday.
Dr SP Singh said a total of 1,09,957 cases from the district and 1,47,679 patients from other districts have tested positive for the virus so far.
He said a total of 2,282 patients in the district and 1,126 patients from other districts or states have died due to the virus till date.
There were 12 active cases in the district today. All patients were in home isolation.
The residents have been appealed to adhere to all safety protocols such as wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing and washing hands frequently for the prevention of the virus.
