Youth dies of ‘drug overdose’

Ludhiana, July 30
A youth was found dead in a graveyard on the Ropar road in Machhiwara here last evening. The deceased has been identified as Kuldeep Singh (22), a resident of Manewal village.
The incident came to light when a woman went to collect wood from the graveyard. She saw a youth lying unconscious there and raised an alarm. People gathered there and found that the youth had already died. An injection was also recovered near the body. The possible cause of death seems to be drug overdose. However, the exact reason will be known after the autopsy.
Initially, the youth could not be identified. Later, his images were shared on the social media, following which his parents claimed the body. They said the youth was missing since last evening.
Machhiwara Station House Officer (SHO) DSP (Probationer) Mandeep Kaur said the exact cause of the death would be ascertained after the post-mortem report.
