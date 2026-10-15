Youth dies of electrocution during Punjab bandh protest in Ludhiana

A youth died of electrocution while removing a banner during the Punjab bandh protest at Jamalpur on Chandigarh Road in Ludhiana on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Manpreet Singh, alias Jashan, 22. He was holding an iron rod that accidentally came into contact with overhead high-tension wires, resulting in his death on the spot. Police are investigating the matter.

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Meanwhile, the Punjab bandh call given by various organisations to protest the broad daylight killing of Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa evoked a mixed response in the urban and rural areas of Ludhiana.

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In cities such as Ludhiana, Malerkotla and Khanna, the bandh had little impact initially, as most shops, offices and factories remained open. However, by noon, many shopkeepers in urban areas had pulled down their shutters after protesters entered the markets and asked them to close their shops.