Youth dies of suspected drug overdose, 5 booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 1

A man allegedly died due to drug overdose in Sidhwan Bet here on Tuesday. On the complaint of his family members, the police yesterday registered a case of culpable homicide against five persons.

The deceased has been identified as Jaswinder Singh, alias Bittu (24). Those booked have been identified as Sona Singh, his wife Jyoti Kaur, Jaswinder Kaur, Charanjit Kaur and Jagtar Singh, alias Suba, all residents of Sherewal village.

Complainant Rano Bhai of Chak Kanian Kalan village told the police that her son was addicted to ‘chitta’ (heroin). He had been buying drugs from the above said persons. She had also warned the suspects not to sell any drug to her son, but the latter didn’t budge.

On May 30 evening, her son went to buy drugs from the suspects, but didn’t return home. At night, she came to know that her son was lying unconscious at a farm tube well. She immediately reached there and called an ambulance, the complainant said. In the meantime, Jaswinder son told her that he bought drugs from these persons. Instead of heroin, they seemed to have sold some chemical drugs.

The complainant said she took her son to the Civil Hospital, Jagraon, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Investigation officer ASI Rajvarinderpal Singh said a case had been registered in this regard. Further investigations had been initiated into the matter. Viscera samples were also sent for forensic examination. The exact cause of death would be clear in the report.