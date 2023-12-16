Youth dies of suspected drug overdose in city

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 15

A 28-year-old youth died under mysterious circumstances at Manjit Nagar on Thursday night.

The deceased has been identified as Baghel Singh, a resident of Manjit Nagar. After the incident, residents of the area gathered at the bus stand police post and blamed the police for not controlling the drug menace.

They alleged that drug peddlers openly sell ‘chitta’ in the area to addicts and police were not taking action against them.

“We had complained many times to the police about people selling drugs in the area but no one listened to us. We had also given names and mobile numbers of drug sellers. In the past years, several youths died in the area due to drug overdose, the police should take immediate steps,” they alleged.

Deceased’s father Ranveer said his son left home saying that he was going for some work. When he did not return, a search was conducted and his Honda Activa scooter was seen near the bus stand on Thursday night. His son was lying there. Some suspects, who were standing near the victim, fled after seeing him. The youth was already dead.

The SHO, Police Division 5, Inspector Neeraj Chaudhary, said the police would take action against those who were selling drugs in the area. When asked if drug overdose was the cause of death, he said the deceased’s family refused to conduct autopsy due to which the cause of death could not be established so far.

