Youth dies of suspected drug overdose in Jagraon

A 26-year-old youth died due to suspected drug overdose at Mohalla Mai Jeena near Jagraon’s Raikot Adda in Ludhiana on Friday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Iqbal Singh, a resident of the area.

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On receiving information, a team from the Jagraon police station, led by SHO inspector Parminder Singh, reached the spot. The police took the body into custody and sent to the Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

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Baldev Singh, father of the deceased, told the police that his son was addicted to “chitta” (a synthetic drug) and also consumed alcohol. Iqbal had gone out with some acquaintances earlier in the day. Around 2:30 pm, two boys dropped him at home, after which he collapsed and died.

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Inspector Parminder Singh, SHO, City police station, Jagraon, said the exact cause of death would be ascertained only after the arrival of the autopsy report. He said action would be taken on the basis of statements of his kin.

The family has shared details of the two persons with whom the deceased had gone out. The police have initiated further investigation into the matter.