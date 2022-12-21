Youth dies, one hurt after being hit by train in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 20

Two youths hit by a train near the Abdullapur railway crossing here this afternoon. One of the victims died on the spot while the hand of the other person got amputated in the mishap. The injured was undergoing treatment at a hospital where his condition was stated to be critical.

After the accident, the train which hit the duo had to be halted for over 30 minutes for completing necessary formalities. GRP and RPF personnel also reached the spot for investigation.

The deceased was identified as Rohit Kumar while Ravi Shankar got injured. Both were residents of Abdulapur Basti.

As per information, both victims were natives of Uttar Pradesh and they were working at some factory. On Tuesday afternoon, they were on the way to their house to have lunch. While crossing the railway tracks, the youths were hit by the train as they failed to notice the same.

Accidents on railway tracks usually increase during winters, especially during foggy days. Without using railway overbridges, a large number of people cross railway tracks every day, putting their lives at risk. The railway police need to step up vigil on tracks to prevent illegal crossing of railway tracks.