Youth dies week after being set on fire following brawl

Ludhiana, June 14
Over a week after a youth was set on fire by a group of assailants at Jagraon, he succumbed to the injuries yesterday at a hospital in Faridkot. On the night of June 4, victim Manpreet had arguments with some youth following which the latter sprinkled petrol on him and set him on fire.
Demanding arrest of the key accused, family members of the deceased Manpreet and the people living nearby blocked the Jalandhar-Barnala Highway in Jagroan on Friday by placing the dead body on the road.
Jagroan City SHO said the victim had died on Thursday. Now, a murder charge was being added in the already registered FIR. Four accused, all juveniles, were already arrested in the case but the main accused identified as Vijay Kumar is at large.
