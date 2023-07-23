Youth electrocuted at restaurant, owner booked

Ludhiana, July 22
A 23-year-old youth was allegedly electrocuted at a restaurant in South City yesterday. The deceased was identified as Manish Singh Rawat of Haibowal.
The Sarabha Nagar police today registered a case of causing death by negligence against the restaurant owner.
The victim was working at the restaurant when he got electrocuted. He was rushed to the hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.
Family members of the deceased today gathered at the police station to seek action against the restaurant owner and submitted a memorandum to the senior police officials.
The police said that a case was lodged against the owner of the ‘Sir Dough’ restaurant, Shivam Gupta.
