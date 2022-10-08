Youth electrocuted during swing ride at Dasehra fair

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 7

Taking a ride on a giant ‘boat’ swing during the Dasehra mela at the GLADA ground, Dugri, proved fatal for a youth, Gagandeep Singh (33), on Wednesday. He was electrocuted while taking a ride in the swing.

Tarsem Singh, a resident of Khalaspur village in Bassi Pathana tehsil, Fatehgarh Sahib district, told the police that his cousin brother came here to celebrate Dasehra. He went to the fair where he took a ride on a giant boat swing along with his three friends.

He said when the swing started moving, riders started shouting that there was electric current in it. The swing operator stopped the ride and fled from the scene. Tarsem said Gagandeep was found unconscious in the swing due to an electric shock. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The police have registered a case against the swing operator/owner.