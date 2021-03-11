Youth ends life, ex-girlfriend booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 8

A 22-year-old youth, Manish Kumar, committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling girder at his residence in Chawni Mohalla. His body was found hanging in his room on Sunday morning.

The deceased was a salesman in a hosiery shop. He left behind a suicide note in which he held his ex-girlfriend Palak and Palak’s boyfriend responsible for his death. On the basis of the suicide note, the Police Division 4 registered a case of abetment to suicide against Palak and her friend. The accused are yet to be arrested.

The police said Manish’s affair with Palak was more than five years’ old. A few days back when he saw Palak with another boy, he warned her to leave her new friend.

When Palak informed her boyfriend about the threat issued by Manish, her boyfriend started intimidating Manish.