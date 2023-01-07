Youth feared drowned as car falls into canal

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 6

Four friends returning home after celebrating birthday met with a tragedy after their Maruti Zen car fell into a canal, a branch of Sirhind feeder, passing under the Dalla bridge yesterday night.

Satnam Singh (24) was feared drowned in the canal. He was yet to be traced. Body of one occupant Dilpreet Singh (23) was recovered 10 km away from the accident site after hours of search operation. Fortunately, two other car occupants were safely rescued by villagers.

All the occupants were residents of Lakha village.

The incident occurred at around 11 pm on Friday night. Dilpreet, along with his friends Satnam Singh, Iqbal Singh and Manjinder Singh, had gone to celebrate his birthday in his Zen car (bearing registration No. DS3C3430). While returning home when they reached Dalla bridge, Dilpreet, who was driving, lost control over the speeding car and it fell into the canal.

As per the information, after car fell into the canal, Dilpreet and Satnam reportedly came out of the vehicle, but they were washed away in the water.

Other two youth Iqbal and Manjinder had also come out of the car and stood over the roof of the floating vehicle. They had then made a phone call to a villager of Dalla village, who then ensured an announcement in a gurdwara, following which villagers rushed to rescue the car occupants.

Villagers and police searched for the two youths for the whole night and Dilpreet’s body was found on Friday.

SSP Harjeet Singh, said divers were already on the job to trace the remaining missing youth Satnam. Speeding was stated to be the cause of accident, the SSP added.

Former sarpanch of Dalla village Chand Singh Dalla said when villagers jumped into the canal to save the two occupants of car, who were standing over its roof, some miscreants stole clothes and mobile phone of one villager identified as Bunty. He said the police was informed about the theft.