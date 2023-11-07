Youth fest off to colourful start

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 6

The Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana kick-started its 12th youth festival with sharing of knowledge and fine arts events.

Photography 1st Md. Arish Habib, College of Fisheries 2nd Jagdeep Singh, College of Animal Biotechnology 3rd Amitoz Kaur, College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana Quiz 1st College of Fisheries 2nd College of Veterinary Science, Rampura Phul 3rd College of Dairy Science and Technology Poster Making 1st Himanshi Gunje, College of Veterinary Science 2nd Upinderjit Kaur, College of Dairy Science and Technology 3rd Yashmeen Kaur, Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences

Registrar Dr HS Banga, inaugurated the off-stage phase of the event. Vice chancellor Dr Inderjeet Singh said every student should participate in extra-curricular activities. Dr Sarvpreet Singh Ghuman, director students’ welfare said youth festivals are a suitable medium for internal expression of students.

Dr APS Brar, organising secretary of the festival said four competitions were held on the first day of the fest, including photography, quiz, poster-making and cartooning. The topic of poster making was ‘Any festival’. The subject for the photography competition was ‘Landscape’ while for cartooning, the topic was ‘Politics’.

College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana, College of Dairy Science and Technology, College of Fisheries, College of Animal Biotechnology, College of Veterinary Science, Rampura Phul (Bathinda), Veterinary Polytechnic, Kaljharani along with Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Amritsar participated in the events.