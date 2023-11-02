Youth Festival begins at Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana

Ludhiana, November 1
The youth festival of Punjab Agricultural University kicked off with great enthusiasm. During the period from November 1 to 9, the youth festival is said to be attended by students not only from the PAU Ludhiana campus but also from Gurudaspur and Bhatinda’s Agricultural Institutes and Balowal Saunkhri’s Agricultural College.
