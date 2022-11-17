Youth festival inaugurated at Punjab Agricultural University

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 16

The multihued inter-college youth festival was formally inaugurated at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, on Wednesday. It marked the beginning of the main stage events that exhibit the ingenuity and finesse that young minds possess. An insignia signifying the commencement of the Diamond Jubilee Year Celebrations of PAU was also released on the occasion.

A student takes part in a dance competition in youth festival at PAU. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman

A spirited cultural procession based on the theme of ‘Rangla Punjab’ was taken out by the participating colleges. Addressing the gathering at Dr AS Khera open-air theatre of PAU, chief guest Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Speaker, Punjab Legislative Assembly, called upon the educational institutions to produce world-class citizens and good human beings who can serve their family, state and the country. A unique platform for unveiling talents, such a gala event promotes communal harmony among the different sections of society, he remarked. He mentioned that the mesmerizing cultural performances by students had transformed the university into a mini-Punjab.

A group gives a cultural performance during the inauguration of youth festival at PAU. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman

In his presiding remarks, Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, PAU, opined that these aesthetic carnivals provide an unparalleled forum for the students to test their intellectual and artistic prowess. A youth festival opens before the students, new vistas of competition and, at the same time, shows the strength of camaraderie, the pleasure of participation, and the satisfaction of being part of one of the largest celebrations of their student life, he explained.