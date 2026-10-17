Youth festival kicks off at Guru Nanak Dev Engg College in Ludhiana

The central zone youth festival—Parwaaz 2026—of IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU), Jalandhar, kicked off at the Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC) here.

The festival brings together students from various affiliated institutions to celebrate talent, creativity, culture and literary excellence.

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The first day saw enthusiastic participation by students in various cultural and literary competitions. The festival provides a vibrant platform for young talents to showcase their abilities, celebrate cultural heritage and develop confidence through healthy competition.

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Municipal Corporation (MC) assistant commissioner Jasdev Singh Sekhon, who was the chief guest for the occasion, encouraged the students to showcase their talent, embrace innovation and strive for excellence.

Taxation Department inspector Saurav Brar, the guest of honour, motivated the students to nurture their creativity, confidence and cultural values through active participation in such festivals.

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Principal Sehijpal Singh said the festival offers an excellent opportunity for the students to exhibit their talent and creativity while fostering cultural awareness, teamwork and holistic development.

He emphasised the importance of extracurricular activities in shaping confident and well-rounded individuals.