Youth festival kicks off at Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 2

The central zone youth festival of IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU), Jalandhar began on a colourful note at Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC), Gill park, Ludhiana on Thursday. Principal Sehijpal Singh welcomed the students and motivated them to give their best in various competitions. Students from around 25 educational institutions participated in multiple events at the first day of the festival.

Events held on the first day included bhangra, one-act play, mimicry, creative writing, light vocal indian, group shabad, group song, folk song, on the spot photography, clay modeling and rangoli. The classical dance presented as an exhibition event stole the spotlight. The panel of judges comprised experts from diverse fields from various institutions. The competitions were staged according to categories, across four different venues, including the auditorium, seminar hall, MBA seminar hall and MBA block ground floor. The participating colleges were assigned with unique secrecy codes such as pippal pattiyan, saghi phul, kalgi, algoza, khartal, bugchu, dhol, kaleere, baaju bandh, dafli, paranda etc.

The three-day festival was inaugurated by executive secretary and former chairman of Asian American Coalition of Chicago Rajinder Bir Singh Mago, an alumnus of GNDEC and chief guest of the day for the main venue (auditorium).

He was responsible for getting “sikh awareness and appreciation month of April” designated through legislation in the State of Illinois in USA. Secretary Shehbaaz Singh and Director Inderpal Singh of the Nankana Sahib Education Trust were present on the occasion.

Chairman Dr K S Mann, Secretary Cultural Committee Dr Parampal Singh, Jaswant Singh Taur and other organising committee members of GNDEC Ludhiana thanked the students and other guests for attending the gala event.