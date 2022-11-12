Youth festival kicks off at Punjab Agricultural University

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 11

Punjab Agricultural University’s inter-college youth festival opened to a colourful start with fine arts competition held in the Students’ Home here today. The other events of the day included poster making competition, elocution competition, clay modelling, poetry recitation and humorous poetry competition.

The Vice-Chancellor, Dr SS Gosal, in his opening remarks highlighted the role of extracurricular activities for all-round development. “Art polishes and balances a person’s aura,” remarked Dr Gosal as he called for team work and a healthy competition spirit among various colleges.

Earlier, Director Student Welfare Gurmeet Singh Buttar welcomed the dignitaries, participants and the audience of the day and shared the calendar for literary and cultural events. The formal inauguration of the youth festival will be held on November 16 at the Dr AS Khera open air theatre and the grand finale too will be staged here on November 18 followed by prize distribution.