Youth Festival: SCD Government College clinches overall trophy

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 16

The Zonal Youth & Heritage Festival of Panjab University, Ludhiana-Zone A, concluded at Kamla Lohtia Sanatan Dharam College in Ludhiana on Monday. SCD Government College, Ludhiana, won the overall trophy during the festival. Arya College, Ludhiana, secured the first runner-up position, and AS College, Khanna, was the second runner-up.

On the fourth and final day of the festival, the girls, adorned in traditional Punjabi attire, captivated the audience with their outstanding giddha performances. In the Giddha (Team category), SCD Government College claimed the first prize, GNN College Doraha secured the second prize, and AS College Khanna earned the third prize.

The last day of the Youth festival kicked off with Ladies Traditional Ritualistic Songs. Approximately 1500 students from 16 colleges participated in this four-day youth festival.

During the first session of the day, Desh Bandhu, who serves as the President of Shri Sanatan Dharam Pratinidhi Sabha, New Delhi, was the Chief Guest. Gurdeep K Sharma, the General Secretary of Shri S.D. Pratinidhi Sabha, graced the occasion as the guest of honour.

In the second session, Dr Karamjeet Singh (Vice Chancellor of Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University Patiala) was the chief guest for the second session. MLA Ludhiana East Daljit Singh Grewal was the special guest for the day.

#Panjab University Chandigarh