Youth festival: Spectacular theatre performances witnessed on Day 2

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 14

The second day of the Panjab University Zonal Youth & Heritage Festival, Ludhiana Zone-A witnessed spectacular theatre performances on the stage by artistes of the different colleges. The festival is being held at Kamla Lohtia Sanatan Dharam College, Ludhiana.

The events of the second day of Panjab University Zonal Youth Festival, Ludhiana Zone-A started with announcement of topic of installation, one-act play, histrionics, classical dance, group dance, kavishri, vaar singing, kali singing, announcement of the topic of debate, on the spot painting, photography, collage making, clay modelling, cartooning still life drawing, installation, poster making and quiz contest.

The theme of the collage making was Life under Sea, while the theme of the clay modelling was ‘Two Jokers in Action’. The theme of cartooning was ‘Fast Food’ while the theme of poster making was tourism in Punjab. The play presented on the stage captured the heart of audiences, chief guests and management dignitaries present in the auditorium. The theatre artistes spread message of an evil free, progressive society in India. In the group dance competitions, the students were beautifully dressed up as per the different dance themes to win the heart of the audience and judges.The chief guest for session-II was Tarun Chugh, general secretary, BJP.

#Panjab University Chandigarh