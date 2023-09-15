Youth flaunts weapon on social media, booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 14

The Machhiwara police yesterday registered a case against a youth for uploading his video with a weapon on the social media.

The suspect has been identified as Rajvir Singh, a resident of Machhiwara.

Investigating officer ASI Satpal Singh said the police received a complaint stating that the suspect had uploaded a video on his social media account in which he was carrying a weapon. The police immediately launched a probe and checked his social media account.

The investigating officer said that uploading pictures or videos with weapons on social media accounts invites legal action.

The police said once the suspect was arrested, they would verify if the weapon in the video was legal or not. If weapon was found to be illegal, further action would be taken against the suspect as per law.

#Social Media