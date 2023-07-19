Youth found dead, drug overdose suspected

Ludhiana, July 18
A youth found dead under mysterious circumstances in Machhiwara here late on Monday evening. His body was found in the bushes. Drug overdose was said to be the cause of death as a syringe was also found near the body. Froth was also oozing out from the mouth of the deceased.
The youth has been identified as Sukh Amrit Singh (23), a resident of Rudewal.
A passer-by noticed a motorcycle parked in the isolated area. As he moved further, he was shocked to see the body of the youth.
Police officials who reached the scene found that the victim was already dead. The body was taken to the Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The possible cause of death seems to be drug overdose. However, the exact reason will be known after the autopsy.
Meanwhile, residents of the area alleged that drug addicts daily visit the secluded area to consume drugs. There was a need to increase police patrolling in the area to keep a tab over them.
