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Home / Ludhiana / Youth found dead in park in Ludhiana

Youth found dead in park in Ludhiana

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 10:36 PM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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The body of a youth was found under suspicious circumstances at a park in Banda Bahadur Singh Nagar on Saturday. The deceased, identified as Mani (21), lived with his family in a rented house in Sukhdev Nagar area.

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The deceased’s family was inconsolable and demanded an investigation into the matter. The deceased’s sister, Monica, said that her brother had left home on Friday morning, telling his mother that he was going to work as a daily-wage labourer. When he didn’t return till late in the evening, they became worried.

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Monica further said that Mani did not have a mobile phone, due to which he could not be contacted. Apart from this, the family did not have any information or contact number about the contractor or person with whom he used to work. On Saturday morning, they got information that Mani’s body was lying in a park.

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“My brother was not addicted to any kind of drug. He only smoked occasionally and lived a normal life. He neither had friends, nor involved in bad company,” she alleged. — TNS

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