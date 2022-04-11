Youth found dead in public washroom in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, April 10
The body of a youth was found inside the public washroom at bus stand here on Saturday evening. The police suspect drug overdose the cause of death. The deceased was identified as Harpreet Singh (23) of Lohgarh village. Investigating officer ASI Sukhjinder Singh said the deceased was a drug addict and he was also getting treatment from some drug de-addiction centre. On Saturday morning he left home without informing his family. Same evening he was found dead in the public washroom. The ASI said since the Harpreet Singh’s family suspected that he was given drug overdose by some person, which caused his death, a case under Section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC was registered against an unknown person on Saturday.
