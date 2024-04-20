Youth found dead in STP drain at village

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 19

A youth was found dead in a drain at a sewage treatment plant (STP) in Bhattian village on Friday. It was unclear whether the victim was murdered or he fell into the drain accidentally.

After getting information, officials from the Salem Tabri police station rushed to the spot and conduted a probe.

The body was taken out from the drain and later shifted to the civil hospital mortuary.

The police said the deceased, who seems to be aged around 25, was yet to be identified.

Alert was sounded in the district to check complaints pertained to missing persons lodged by various police stations in the past. Local residents were also questioned by the Salem Tabri police to get any clue about the deceased youngster.

